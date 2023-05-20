Volkswagen Polo GTi Edition 25 unveiled: Only 2,500 units on sale!
Shakti Nath Jha
May 20, 2023
The Volkswagen Polo GTi Edition 25 has been unveiled to commemorate the nameplate completing 25 years.
Only 2,500 units of this special VW Polo GTi will be on sale globally.
The Volkswagen Polo GTi Edition 25 gets a host of cosmetic updates and some additional features.
On the inside, it gets new black and red leather upholstery for the seats along with 'one of 2,500' badging.
It is powered by 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that develops 204 bhp and 320 Nm, paired with a 7-speed DSG.
Bookings for the same are open in Germany and it will be priced from 35,000 Euros (appx. Rs 32 lakh).
