Apr 20, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
German carmaker Volkswagen has introduced new variants of the Virtus sedan and the Taigun SUV in India.
The new variants will be powered by the carmaker's 1.5-litre TSI engine, mated to a manual gearbox.
Along with the new variants, Volkswagen has also introduced new colour options. The Virtus gets a new Deep Black Pearl finish.
The Volkswagen Taigun gets the Deep Black Pearl shade and a new Carbon Steel Matt colour scheme.
The new Volkswagen variants will go on sale from June 2023.
