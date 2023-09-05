Volkswagen ID. GTI concept unveiled at IAA Mobility 2023
Sep 05, 2023
Arun Prakash
It is derived from the ID. 2all, which was showcased earlier in March this year.
It is essentially an all-electric spiritual successor to Golf GTI.
In terms of proportions, the ID. GTI concept looks more similar to the Polo
VW says the ‘I’ in GTI has trans
formed from “injection” to “intelligent”.
Will be equipped with a 77 kWh battery.
It gets an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock borrowed from the international-spec Golf.
Gets two free-standing screens– a driver’s display and an infotainment system
Could make way for an all-electric Polo in the future.
