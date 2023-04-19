Apr 19, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
German carmaker Volkswagen has unveiled its latest electric sedan flagship, the ID.7.
The Volkswagen ID.7 features sleek headlights, a prominent shoulder line, and large wheels that give the ID.7 a sporty look.
Towards the rear, the ID.7 gets a LED tail lamps that are connected together, running across the boot.
The ID.7 measures 4,961mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,966mm. Volkswagen claim that the ID.7 has a drag coefficient of 0.23.
Inside, the most notable feature is the 15.0-inch infotainment system, alongside an augmented HUD, panoramic sunroof, and seats with massage function.
