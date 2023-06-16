Upcoming Toyota Vellfire brochure leaked
Picture Credit: Facebook
Jun 16, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The upcoming Toyota Vellfire's leaked brochure reveals some important details of the MPV.
The MPV is offered in two variants abroad, Z Premier and Executive Lounge. India is expected to get the higher-spec variant.
Prices for the MPV start at Rs 39.34 lakh in global markets, however, expect the MPV to carry a price tag of over Rs 1 crore in India as it will be a CBU.
The Vellfire's new design looks more aggressive owing to its large Lexus-inspire grille. The headlights are neatly integrated with the DRLs below it. The MPV also gets a large bumper.
The same design theme is carried on towards the rear as well, with updated tail lamps.
Inside, the Vellfire is finished in all-black with wood inserts. The highlight is the large infotainment system.
Customers can also choose an optional tan interior. Other features include rear ac vents, steering mounted controls, and more.
