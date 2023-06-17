Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Invicto Alternatives
Jun 17, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Maruti Suzuki-Toyota partnership has given us many models and the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder are good examples.
The next vehicle to come up will be the Invicto, which will be based on the Innova Hycross. However, there are other alternatives as well.
The first alternate is the Innova Hycross itself, which is priced at Rs 18.55 lakh onwards. It gets a petrol or a petrol hybrid engine options.
Next is the Mahindra XUV700, priced at Rs 14 lakh onwards and gets a host of tech goodies. The XUV700 can be had with a petrol or diesel engine.
The Tata Safari is also on the list, priced at Rs 15.64 lakh onwards. The Sfafri gets a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine.
The Hyundai Alcazar is a strong contender, priced at Rs 16.77 lakh onwards. The Alcazar gets a 158bhp petrol engine or a 113bhp diesel motor.
Last, but not least is the MG Hector Plus, priced at Rs 17.99 lakh onwards, which gets a petrol or a diesel option.
