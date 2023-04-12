Apr 12, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The upcoming Hero Karizma has been spotted testing, hinting at its imminent launch.
The upcoming Hero Karizma features clip on bars, rear-set foot pegs, and conventional telescopic front forks.
The motorcycle gets LED lights all around, monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends, and more.
Engine details have not been revelaed, but it could be powered by a 210cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.
The Karizma's primary competitors will be the Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Suzuki Gixxer SF250, and the KTM RC200 when launched.
