Mar 27, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Telugu movie RRR won the Oscars and some of the cars that appeared in the movie played a key role to add to the flavour of the movie. Here are top 5 unique cars from the movie RRR.
ROLLS-ROYCE SILVER GHOST Initially launched in 1906, Rolls-Royce sold 7874 units of the Silver Ghost in its 20-year production run and the car helped Rolls-Royce cement its reputation as the best car in the world.
FORD MODEL T The Ford Model T set many new benchmarks when it was launched, amongst them being how modern cars should be built in factories. The Model T could run on petrol, kerosene, and ethanol.
CADILLAC TYPE 53 The Cadillac Type 53 was launched in 1916 and was the first car to have controls similar to modern cars such as a key to start, gear lever and handbrake lever between the seats, and the three pedals in the known format.
STUDEBAKER PRESIDENT When launched in 1926, the carmaker spared no expenses to make the President America's finest car. The later models made between 1928 and 1933 went on to set land speed record, some which lasted 35 years.
PIERCE ARROW MODEL 48 The Pierce Arrow Model 48 was the longest-running model for the carmaker and Pierce offered 14 different body styles for the 48 chassis.