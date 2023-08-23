Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition launched in India
Aug 23, 2023
Arun Prakash
Only 10 units of this special edition model to be produced
Priced at Rs 5.6 lakh (ex-showroom)
All 10 units sold within 90 seconds the bookings went online
Built using aerospace-grade aluminium which has a high strength-to-weight ratio and a tensile strength.
Gets a
high-quality aerospace-grade paint.
Built to honour and acknowledges India’s space odyssey
F77 Space Edition was available in a single colour called Cosmic White
Powered by a
10.3kWh battery pack that delivers 40bhp and 100Nm of torque.
Swipe up to know more
Learn more