Title 2
TVS has launched its new electric scooter in Dubai named X.
Aug 24, 2023
Arun Prakash
Priced at Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom), deliveries will begin from November
The X is based on the Creon concept first unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo.
In line with a typical Maxi-style scooter with an aggressive front end with a faired body and sharp visuals
Gets a
4.44 kWh battery pack supplying energy to an electric motor. Peak output of 15 PS and 40 Nm of torque.
Gets 10.25-inch instrument console
with innumerable customisation options
Top speed of 105 kmph while 0-40 kmph can be done in 2.6 seconds.
Sits on a
on a high-tensile aluminium chassis called the XLETON platform.
Frst 2,000 units of TVS X will carry a coveted “First Edition” insignia
