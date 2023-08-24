Title 2

TVS has launched its new electric scooter in Dubai named X.

Aug 24, 2023

Arun Prakash

Priced at Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom), deliveries will begin from November

The X is based on the Creon concept first unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo.

In line with a typical Maxi-style scooter with an aggressive front end with a faired body and sharp visuals

Gets a 4.44 kWh battery pack supplying energy to an electric motor. Peak output of 15 PS and 40 Nm of torque.

Gets 10.25-inch instrument console with innumerable customisation options

Top speed of 105 kmph while 0-40 kmph can be done in 2.6 seconds.

Sits on a on a high-tensile aluminium chassis called the XLETON platform.

Frst 2,000 units of TVS X will carry a coveted “First Edition” insignia

