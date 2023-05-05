TVS reports profit of Rs 1,491 crore in FY2023
May 05, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
TVS' revenue from operations in the q
uarter ended March 2023 grew by 19 percent at Rs 6,605 crore against Rs 5,530 crore.
The Company achieved record Operating EBITDA of Rs 680 crore for Q4 with a growth of 22 percent.
The company’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew by 47 percent at Rs 547 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 as against Rs 373 crore in Q4 2021-22.
During FY 2022-23, revenue from operations grew by 27 percent at Rs 26,378 crore compared to Rs 20,791 crore the previous year.
Overall two and three-wheeler sales including exports is at 8.68 lakh units in the quarter ended March 2023.
Motorcycle sales for the quarter ended March 2023 registered 3.89 lakh units.
Scooter sales during Q4 grew by 30 percent registering 3.40 lakh units.
Electric vehicles registered sales of 0.43 lakh units in Q4 2023 as against 0.06 lakh units during Q4 2022.
