TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition is here: Enter the Marvel-Verse
Aug 11, 2023
Anubhuti Jain
TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Inspired by Marvel characters- Black panther and Iron Man.
TVS Raider 125 is priced Rs 98,919 (ex-showroom)
TVS is selling NTorq 125 scooters inspired by marvel characters
Powered with BS6 engine it will produce 11.22 bhp of max power and 11.2 Nm of peak torque.
This new marvel feature ride will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
TVS has introduced a stop-start system with a silent motor starter for fuel efficiency.
The customers will get a 124.8 cc air-cooled motor.
TVS Raider 125 is available in three different variants.
Enter the Marvel-verse with TVS Raider 125 Super Squad Edition.