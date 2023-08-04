TVS Motor launches Jupiter ZX Drum: All you need to know

TVS Motor has launched the new Jupiter ZX with drum brakes.

It is available to customers at a price of Rs 84,468 (ex-showroom).

It is available in eye-cathcing colours, Straight Blue and Olive Gold.

Jupiter ZX comes with a salient feature of TVS SmartXonnect technology.

Riders will get a built-in mobile charger for easy charging.

It has a utlility space of 21 litres.

The engine comes mated to a CVT.

It comes with a  digital cluster which serves functions such as turn-by-turn navigation, voice assistance and more.

Its fuel-injected engine that churns out 8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.