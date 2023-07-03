Triumph Speed 400 vs Scrambler 400 X: Detailed comparison
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 03, 2023
The all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X recently made their global debut in London, UK.
While the Speed 400 is a neo-retro roadster, the Scrambler 400 X is a purposeful scrambler bike with dual-purpose tyres, handguards and more.
They get a 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, engine that churns out 39.5 bhp & 37.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Triumph’s 400cc motorcycles get USD front forks, disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, a switchable traction control system and more.
The prices of the all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X will be revealed on July 5, 2023.
