Triumph Speed 400 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Which one to pick?
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 17, 2023
Here’s how the new Triumph Speed 400 fares against the king of the sub-500cc segment, the Royal Enfield Classic 350.
The Classic 350 gets a 349.34cc, single-cylinder, air & oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 19.9 bhp and 27 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
Powering the Triumph Speed 400 is a 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 39.5 bhp & 37.5 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
In terms of features, the Triumph is much more superior than the RE with equipment such as a slip & assist clutch, traction control, LED lighting and more.
The Triumph Speed 400 gets superior hardware over the RE Classic 350. For braking duties, they sport disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.
The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs 2.33 lakh while the Royal Enfield Classic 350 retails from Rs 1.93 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.
