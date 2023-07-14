Triumph Speed 400 vs KTM 390 Duke vs BMW G 310 R Spec Comparison
Jul 14, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Sub-500cc performance street bike segment has been KTM's stronghold ever since its launch . Now there is competition.
The most notable competitor is Triumph's new Speed 400, launched at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom.
And the other being the BMW G 310 R, which tried but failed to garner enough popularity.
The Speed 400 gets USD forks, rear monoshock, semi-digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, and traction control. It gets a 39.5bhp single-cylinder engine.
The 390 Duke gets similar features, but takes it up a notch with with a TFT screen, quickshifter, and switchable ABS. The Duke's 373cc 43bhp engine is the highlight, making it the most powerful in the segment.
The G 310 R gets similar braking and suspension components, but no electronic aids. Power is derived from a 313cc 34bhp engine.