Triumph Speed 400 vs Competition: Price Comparison
H-D X440 | Honda CB350 | RE Classic 350 | KTM 390 Duke | BMW G 310 R
Jul 17, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, the new Triumph competes with a host of motorcycles in the segment and this is how it compares to its competition in terms of pricing.
The Speed 400 is powered by a 39.5bhp engine and gets USD forks, semi-digital instrument cluster, dual disc brakes with 2-channel ABS, traction control, and more.
The Harley-Davidson X440 is also a new launch and is priced at Rs 2.29 lakh to Rs 2.69 lakh. The engine makes 27 bhp and the X440 gets phone connectivity.
The Classic 350 is the segment leader and is priced between Rs 1.90 and 2.21 lakh. The Classic gets a 20bhp engine and basic features, while dual-channel ABS is an option.
The Honda CB350 develops similar engine power as the Classic and is priced between Rs 2.09 to Rs 2.14 lakh. The Honda's advantage over the RE is phone connectivity.
The KTM 390 Duke is the most powerful with a 43bhp engine, while also offering a TFT dash and quickshifter as standard. The 390 Duke is priced at Rs 2.97 lakh.
And finally, the BMW G 310 R, which is priced at Rs 2.85 lakh, Rs 52,000 more than the Speed 400 and Rs 12,000 cheaper than the 390 Duke.
So, in terms of value for money, which is the best?
