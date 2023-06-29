Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: Made in India by Bajaj!
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 29, 2023
The all-new Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X have made their global debut in London and the India launch will take place on July 5, 2023.
These are the first set of motorcycles to be rolled out under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership and they will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India.
Powering these Triumph twins is a new 398cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 39.5 bhp & 37.5 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
In terms of features, they sport an LED headlamp, an analogue instrument cluster with LCD, TCS and more.
The Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X will be the most affordable Triumph motorcycles and are expected to be priced around Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom.
