Triumph Speed 400 launched in India
Jul 05, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The much-awaited Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X have made their Indian debut.
The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at Rs 2.23 lakh for the first 10,000 customers. Post 10,000 units, it will be priced at Rs 2.33 lakh, ex-showroom.
The Speed 400 will be available at dealerships by the end of this month.
The Triumph Scrambler 400X made its debut in India alongside the Speed 400 and will be launched in October this year.
When launched, expect the Scrambler 400X to carry a premium of approximately Rs 30,000 over the Speed 400.
Both motorcycles are powered by the same 398cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Click to read more details about the Triumph Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X.
