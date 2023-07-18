Triumph Scrambler 400X vs KTM 390 Adventure comparison
Jul 18, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The sub-500cc adventure segment has motorcycles from big brands, while the KTM 390 Adventure is the most powerful and feature-packed.
Now, there is a new competitor, the Triumph Scrambler 400X, which will be launched in India later this year.
The Scrambler 400X borrows ts design cues from the larger 900 and 1200cc siblings, with minimal body work and a round headlight.
The 390 Adventure also borrows design cues from its larger Adventure siblings and the headlight design makes the 390 Adventure stand out in the segment.
Both motorcycles are powered by a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine and make similar power. The Scrambler makes 39.5bhp from a 398cc motor while the 390 Adventure makes 43bhp from a 373cc engine.
In terms of features, the Scrambler 400X gets alloy wheels, USD forks, semi-digital instrument cluster, traction control, and ABS.
The 390 Adventure gets similar suspension setup, but gets cornering ABS, quickshifter, and a TFT display. The KTM is also available in several variants.
So which one is worth your money?
