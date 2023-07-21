Triumph Scrambler 400X vs competition: Specifications comparison
Jul 21, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The sub-500cc adventure motorcycle segment has established names, and the latest to join is the Triumph Scrambler 400X.
The Scrambler 400X is powered by the same 398cc engine that does it duty in the Speed 400. The engine makes 39.5bhp and 37.5Nm of torque.
The Royal Enfield Himalayan is a popular choice in the segment, owing to its simplicity. The engine is a 24-bhp single-cylinder air and oil-cooled unit.
The Yezdi Scrambler is another popular choice, which is powered by a 29bhp 334cc liquid-cooled unit.
The smallest GS on offer, the G 310 GS is every bit a GS, but scaled down. Powering the baby GS is a 313cc 33bhp engine.
The KTM 390 Adventure is another popular motorcycle and is powered by a 43bhp single-cylinder engine. It gets a host of electronic aids as well.
However, if you are looking for a more capable KTM Adventure, the bike maker offers an SW variant with spoke wheels and adjustable suspension.
Looking at the specs, it's clear that the KTM is the most powerful while the Himalayan is the least. The Triumph Scrambler 400X offers KTM-like performance in a mellow manner.
So which one should you choose?
