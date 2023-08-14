Toyota Rumion variants are here: All you need to know
Aug 14, 2023
Anubhuti Jain
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled its all new Toyota Rumion, marking its entry into the B-MPV segment.
The new Toyota Rumion will be sold in three variants, and we highlight the variant-wise features of the Toyota Rumion.
Toyota MPV will be powered by a sole 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 101bhp and 137Nm of torque.
The Rumion will be available in three variants – S, G, and V
All trims get a manual gearbox while the S and V variants get the optional automatic transmission.
Toyota Rumion S will get features like: – Audio system with 4 speakers – Steering-mounted audio and calling controls – Dual front airbags
Toyota Rumion G gets features: – Climate control – 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Toyota Rumion V gets features like: – Leather-wrapped steering wheel – Key-operated retractable ORVM – Cruise control
Read more about the feature of all new Rumion variants on the link below.
