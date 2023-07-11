Toyota Rumion MPV India launch in September: Re-badged Maruti Ertiga
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 11, 2023
The new Toyota Rumion MPV will be launched in India in September 2023.
The Rumion will be a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Toyota Glanza was the first re-badged Maruti model in the company's line-up
under the Toyota-Suzuki global alliance.
Powering the Toyota Rumion will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox & a 6-speed AT.
In terms of features and styling, it will remain identical to the Ertiga, save for some minor cosmetic updates.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!
Also See: Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross comparison
Swipe Up!