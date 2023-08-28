Toyota Rumion launched in India at Rs 10.29 lakh
Aug 28, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Toyota has launched the Rumion in India, priced at Rs 10.29 lakh onwards.
The Rumion is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV and is a product of the Toyota-Suzuki partnership.
The Rumion gets a dual-tone interior with a 7-inch infotainment system featuring connected car tech and smartphone connectivity.
Safety features include front, side, and curtain airbags, hill hold assist, ABS, and more.
Powering the Toyota Rumion is Maruti Suzuki's 1.5-litre K-Series engine that makes 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. The Rumion is also available in a CNG version.
The Rumion is available in a total of six variants, and here are the prices.
S (MT): Rs 10.20 lakh
S (MT) CNG: Rs 11.24 lakh
S (AT): Rs 11.89 lakh
G (MT): Rs 11.45 lakh
V (MT): Rs 12.18 lakh
V (AT): Rs 13.68 lakh
