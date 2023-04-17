With two years waiting period for Toyota Innova Hycross: What are the alternatives?
Apr 17, 2023
Arushi Rawat
The Toyota Innova Hycross enjoys an unrivaled position (no direct rival at this price) in the Indian market but here are some alternatives!
Tata Safari
is a 7-seater SUV that rivals the Innova Hycross in its segment. It is riced between Rs. 15.65 to Rs. 25.02 lakh, ex-showroom.
The
Hyundai Alcazar
priced between Rs 16.78 lakh to Rs 21.13 lakh, ex-showroom, is an adequately equipped alternative at a lesser price.
The
Mahindra XUV700
is the most powerful of the lot with a peak power of 197.13 bhp and 380 Nm of torque for the AX7 petrol variant.
