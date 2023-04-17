With two years waiting period for Toyota Innova Hycross: What are the alternatives?

Apr 17, 2023

Arushi Rawat

The Toyota Innova Hycross enjoys an unrivaled position (no direct rival at this price) in the Indian market but here are some alternatives!

Tata Safari is a 7-seater SUV that rivals the Innova Hycross in its segment. It is riced between Rs. 15.65 to Rs. 25.02 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Hyundai Alcazar priced between Rs 16.78 lakh to Rs 21.13 lakh, ex-showroom, is an adequately equipped alternative at a lesser price.

The Mahindra XUV700 is the most powerful of the lot with a peak power of 197.13 bhp and 380 Nm of torque for the AX7 petrol variant.

