Upcoming Tata SUVs in India in 2023: All details
Jul 31, 2023
Anubhuti Jain
Tata Harrier
The new Harrier and Safari are likely to get two-spoke steering wheels, redesigned alloy wheels and an updated cabin.
Tata Punch CNG
It comes equipped with a 1.2 litre, three-cylinder engine. It will come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Tata Nexon facelift
With an upgraded cabin, it will get a fully digital instrument cluster, all-new steering wheel and new switchgear.
Tata Safari
Safari is expected to follow similar styling cues as the showcased Harrier EV.
Tata Nexon EV facelift
The Nexon EV is currently being offered in Prime and Max variants.
