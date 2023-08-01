Upcoming Cars in India in August 2023: Toyota Rumion, Audi Q8 e-tron & more

Shakti Nath Jha

Aug 01, 2023

Tata Punch iCNG

Tata Motors will soon launch the Punch CNG that will get a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed MT. 

Mercedes-Benz GLC 

The new second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC will be launched in India on August 9. It will get hi-tech features.

Toyota Rumion

Toyota will launch the new Rumion MPV in August this year. It will be a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Audi Q8 e-tron SUV & Sportback

The prices of the new Audi Q8 e-tron SUV and the Q8 e-tron Sportback will be revealed in India on August 18, 2023.

Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure

Hyundai will introduce a new special Adventure edition of the Creta and Alcazar mid-size SUVs to boost sales.

Volvo C40 Recharge

The all-new Volvo C40 Recharge will be the company’s second EV in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.

Swipe Up To Know More!