Upcoming Cars in India in August 2023: Toyota Rumion, Audi Q8 e-tron & more
Shakti Nath Jha
Aug 01, 2023
Tata Punch iCNG
Tata Motors will soon launch the Punch CNG that will get a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed MT.
Mercedes-Benz GLC
The new second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC will be launched in India on August 9. It will get hi-tech features.
Toyota Rumion
Toyota will launch the new Rumion MPV in August this year. It will be a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Audi Q8 e-tron SUV & Sportback
The prices of the new Audi Q8 e-tron SUV and the Q8 e-tron Sportback will be revealed in India on August 18, 2023.
Hyundai Creta, Alcazar Adventure
Hyundai will introduce a new special Adventure edition of the Creta and Alcazar mid-size SUVs to boost sales.
Volvo C40 Recharge
The all-new Volvo C40 Recharge will be the company’s second EV in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!