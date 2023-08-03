Upcoming bikes & scooters in August 2023: Karizma XMR, Bullet 350 & more
Shakti Nath Jha
Aug 03, 2023
Ather 450S
The new Ather 450S will be launched on August 3. It will feature a 3 kWh battery pack with a range of 115 km per charge.
Honda SP160
The upcoming new Honda SP160 will be based on the Unicorn platform and is likely to get the same mechanicals too.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
The new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be launched on August 30. It will feature the company's new 350cc mill.
TVS' New Electric Scooter
TVS’ upcoming EV for India will sport a futuristic styling, hi-tech features and should offer a decent riding range too.
Hero Karizma XMR 210
The Karizma will make a comeback as Hero MotoCorp will launch a modern sporty motorcycle with hi-tech features.
