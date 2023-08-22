Top 5 safest cars in India as per Global NCAP
Aug 22, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Here are the top 5 safest cars in India as per Global NCAP's safer cars for India programme.
VOLKSWAGEN VIRTUS
SKODA SLAVIA
1
Adult Protection: 5 stars
Child Protection: 5 stars
Points out of 49: 42
Body shell: Stable
VOLKSWAGEN TAIGUN
SKODA KUSHAQ
2
Adult Protection: 5 stars
Child Protection: 5 stars
Points out of 49: 42
Body shell: Stable
MAHINDRA SCORPIO-N
3
Adult Protection: 5 stars
Child Protection: 3 stars
Points out of 49: 28.9
Body shell: Stable
TATA PUNCH
4
Adult Protection: 5 stars
Child Protection: 4 stars
Points out of 49: 40.8
Body shell: Stable
MAHINDRA XUV300
5
Adult Protection: 5 stars
Child Protection: 4 stars
Points out of 49: 37.4
Body shell: Stable
