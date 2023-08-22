Top 5 safest cars in India as per Global NCAP

Aug 22, 2023

Rajkamal Narayanan

Here are the top 5 safest cars in India as per Global NCAP's safer cars for India programme.

VOLKSWAGEN VIRTUSSKODA SLAVIA

1

Adult Protection: 5 starsChild Protection: 5 stars

Points out of 49: 42Body shell: Stable

VOLKSWAGEN TAIGUNSKODA KUSHAQ

2

Adult Protection: 5 starsChild Protection: 5 stars

Points out of 49: 42Body shell: Stable

MAHINDRA SCORPIO-N

3

Adult Protection: 5 starsChild Protection: 3 stars

Points out of 49: 28.9Body shell: Stable

TATA PUNCH

4

Adult Protection: 5 starsChild Protection: 4 stars

Points out of 49: 40.8Body shell: Stable

MAHINDRA XUV300

5

Adult Protection: 5 starsChild Protection: 4 stars

Points out of 49: 37.4Body shell: Stable

