Top 5 most fuel-efficient petrol cars in India 2023
May 09, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Fuel-efficiency has been the key selling point for cars in India for many years and small hatchbacks have ruled this category.
However things are changing and the most fuel-efficient vehicle in India is an SUV!
Here are the top 5 most fuel efficient vehicles in India.
In fifth is the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso with a mileage of 25kmpl.
Next is the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, which returns a mileage of 25.19kmpl.
In third is the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, which returns a mileage of 26kmpl.
The second most fuel-efficient car in India is the new Honda City Hybrid, with a mileage of 27.13kmpl.
And finally, the most fuel-efficient vehicle in India is the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder, which returns 27.97 kmpl.
