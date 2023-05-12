Top 5 most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India 2023
May 12, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
CNG cars have become popular amongst car buyers as they are affordable to run and dont pollute as much as ICE vehicles.
If you are thinking about a CNG car, here are the top 5 most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India in 2023.
In fifth place is the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which returns a mileage of 31km/kg.
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG comes in at fourth place, returning a mileage of 32.73km/kg.
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 takes the third spot with a mileage of 33.85km/kg.
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is the second most fuel-efficient CNG car in India with a mileage of 34.05km/kg.
And finally, taking the crown is the Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG, with a mileage of 35km/kg.
Read More