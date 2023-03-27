Shakti Nath Jha
Mar 27, 2023
Most Affordable Adventure Bikes
in India: Xpulse, Himalayan & more
Affordable Adventure Bikes in India
Hero Xpulse 200
Price: Rs 1.38 lakh, ex-showroom
Honda CB200X
Price: Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom
Suzuki V-Strom SX
Price: Rs 2.12 lakh, ex-showroom
Yezdi Adventure
Price: Rs 2.13 lakh, ex-showroom
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Price: Rs 2.16 lakh, ex-showroom
