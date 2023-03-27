Shakti Nath Jha

Mar 27, 2023

    Most Affordable Adventure Bikes    in India: Xpulse, Himalayan & more

Hero Xpulse 200

Price: Rs 1.38 lakh, ex-showroom

Honda CB200X

Price: Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom

Suzuki V-Strom SX

Price: Rs 2.12 lakh, ex-showroom

Yezdi Adventure

Price: Rs 2.13 lakh, ex-showroom

Royal Enfield Himalayan

Price: Rs 2.16 lakh, ex-showroom

