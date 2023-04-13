Here are the most pocket-friendly 125cc scooters in the market!
Arushi Rawat
Apr 13, 2023
Hero Destini 125 XTEC
Available in 3 variants —Standard, LX and XTEC priced at Rs 71,608, Rs 77,218 and Rs 83,808 respectively, ex-showroom Delhi.
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Priced from Rs 77,896 to 86,766 ex-showroom, Delhi. Gets Bluetooth connectivity, alloy wheels with disc brake etc as per choice of variant.
Starting from Rs 78,600, the Yamaha Fascino 125 comes with a mild-hybrid system.
Honda Activa 125
The Activa is available in four variants starting from Activa 125 drum at Rs 78,920,
Suzuki Access 125
Available at a starting price of Rs. 79,400 to Rs. 83,100. Gets drum brake, alloys, ride connect etc based on choice of variant
