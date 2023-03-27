Mar 25, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Buying your first car is pure joy, however, it is just the first step. Here are 5 tips to maintain your new car.
READ THE MANUAL
It is important to read the owner's manual to familiarise yourself with the new car, its features, location of certain important items, and the general operations of the car.
GET THE PAINT PROTECTED
Get a ceramic coating or a PPF installed to keep the paint safe from fades and scratches.
AFTERMARKET ACCESSORIES?
Think carefully when installing aftermarket accessories like a music system or lights, as this may void warranty.
DRIVE SLOW
Get used to the car, its handling, braking, and overall size before you push the pedal to the metal.
SERVICE ON TIME
Servicing the car on time is key, and get it done at an authorised service centre.
