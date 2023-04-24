Apr 24, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The new Tata Altroz CNG will go on sale soon and will compete directly with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG. However, there are a few features that the Altroz CNG gets, but the Baleno misses out.
Voice-controlled sunroof
While the Tata Altroz CNG gets a voice-controlled sunroof, the Baleno completely misses out on this.
Dual CNG tanks
Maruti Suzuki offers one large CNG tank in the boot, while Tata has cleverly offered two small tanks placed under the boot floor board, leaving the boot to carry luggage.
Direct CNG start
Tata has equipped the Altroz CNG with a Single Advanced ECU that lets the car start directly in CNG mode.
Cruise control
The ALtroz CNG gets cruise control, while Maruti Suzuki offers cruise control only with the top-spec petrol variant.
Rain sensing wipers
The Altroz CNG premium hatchback gets automatic wipers while the Baleno does not get this feature at all.
