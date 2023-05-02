Top 5 features the Citroen C3 Aircross misses but Hyundai Creta gets
May 02, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Citroen C3 Aircross is the newest mid-size SUV in India and competes with the Hyundai Creta.
Here are top 5 features that the Hyundai Creta gets but the Citroen C3 Aircross misses out on.
SUNROOF
A sunroof has become the most-wanted feature in cars and the Citroen misses it. The Creta gets a voice-activated sunroof.
VENTILATED SEATS
Ventilated seats have become popular in India owing to our climatic conditions. The C3 Aircross misses this while the Creta gets ventilated front seats.
AUTOMATIC AC
Another cooling feature the C3 Aircross misses is automatic climate control.
PADDLE SHIFTERS
This is directly related to the powertrain and the Citroen gets a manual gearbox, hence missing the option of paddle shifters.
WIRELESS CHARGING
This may not be a dealbreaker, but with new cars getting wireless charging, Citroen should have equipped the C3 Aircross with it like Hyundai did.
Read More