Top 5 electric scooters with removable battery
Arushi Rawat
May 10, 2023
Battery-swapping allows for a fully charged battery to be installed in minutes or one to remotely charge the battery of their EVs.
Let’s take a look at the top 5 electric scooters with removable/detachable batteries.
Hero Vida
Price – Rs. 1.45 lakh
Claims to offer a riding range of up to 165 km per charge.
Bounce Infinity Price – Rs. 64,299
Hero Optima CX Price – Rs. 62,190 – Rs. 77,490
Simple Energy One Price – Rs. 1.10 lakh
Okinawa i-Praise Plus
Price – Rs. 1.45 lakh
