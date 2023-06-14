Top 5 best-selling Mahindra petrol vehicles in May 2023
Jun 14, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
When thinking of Mahindra vehicles, we often think about diesel vehicles only.
However, Mahindra has a portfolio of petrol vehicles, including the new Scorpio-N and the XUV700. Here are the top sellers in May 2023.
In fifth is the KUV100. No units were sold last month, however, 202 petrol units were exported.
The new Mahindra Scorpio-N comes in fourth place, having sold 790 petrol units in India.
In third is the Mahindra Thar, which registered 1,106 units for the carmaker. The diesel Thar, however, outsold the petrol variant.
The second-best-selling Mahindra petrol vehicle in May 2023 is the XUV700, which registered sales of 1,506 units.
And finally, the best-selling petrol vehicle for Mahindra last month was the XUV300, registering sales of 2,149 units.
