Top 5 best-selling cars in July 2023: Maruti Suzuki, Toyota & more
Aug 07, 2023
Anubhuti Jain
Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the pole position in the Indian car market with 1,52,126 units sold last month.
Hyundai held onto its second spot with 50,701 units sold in July.
Tata Motors retained the third spot in the PV segment with 47,630 units sold in July
Mahindra registered the highest YoY growth of 30 percent in July 2023
Toyota displaced Kia from the fifth spot by selling 20,759 cars in July 2023
Like Hyundai, Tata Motors’ market share also dropped by 0.4 percent.
Toyota registered a YoY growth of 5.4 percent
Hyundai saw its market share dip by 0.4 percent.
