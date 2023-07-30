Top 3 upcoming Toyota cars in 2023: Fronx-based SUV, Rumion & more
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 30, 2023
Toyota is prepping to launch multiple cars in India this festive season. The first one of the lot will be the Rumion.
The Toyota Rumion will be launched in August this year. It will be a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Powering the Rumion will be a 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 103 bhp & 138 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT & AT.
The new-generation Toyota Vellfire will be launched in India in September 2023.
Pre-bookings for the company’s flagship MPV are already open, albeit unofficially.
Powering the new Toyota Vellfire will be a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain that has combined power output of 250 bhp.
Toyota will launch the re-badged version of the Maruti Fronx this festive season.
Upon launch, it'll be the most affordable SUV in Toyota’s Indian portfolio and get loads of hi-tech features as well.
It will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed MT & AMT, and might also get bi-fuel CNG option.
