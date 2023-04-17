Top 3 selling hatchbacks in March 2023
Apr 17, 2023
Arushi Rawat
SUVs might be rolling the roost but hatchbacks are still occupying the top positions on the top-selling list for March 2023.
Maruti Suzuki Swift
is the top-selling car and the top-selling hatchback for March 2023.
Maruti Suzuki’s tall boy continues to rake in consistent sales for the Japanese brand. The WagonR is the second most selling hatchback for March 2023.
The third most-selling hatchback last month was the
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
after selling 16,168 units in March 2023.
