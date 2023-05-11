Top 20 selling cars in April 2023 – Fronx takes a place, Nexon is best-selling SUV
Arushi Rawat
May 11, 2023
Rank 1 - Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Sold 20,879 units in April 2023
Rank 2 - Maruti Suzuki Swift
Sold 18,753 units in April 2023
Rank 3 - Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Sold
16,180
units in April 2023
Rank 4- Tata Nexon
Sold 15,002 units in April 2023
Rank 5- Hyundai Creta
Sold
14,186
units in April 2023
Rank 6 - Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Sold 11,836 units in April 2023
