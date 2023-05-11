Top 20 selling cars in April 2023 – Fronx takes a place, Nexon is best-selling SUV

Arushi Rawat

May 11, 2023

Rank 1 - Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Sold 20,879 units in April 2023

Rank 2 - Maruti Suzuki Swift

Sold 18,753 units in April 2023

Rank 3 - Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Sold 16,180 units in April 2023

Rank 4- Tata Nexon

Sold 15,002 units in April 2023

Rank 5- Hyundai Creta

Sold 14,186 units in April 2023

Rank 6 - Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Sold 11,836 units in April 2023

