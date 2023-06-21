Top 10 best-selling two-wheelers May 2023

Jun 21, 2023

Rajkamal Narayanan

TVS XL May 23: 35,837 unitsMay 22: 35,148 unitsGrowth: 1.9%

TVS APACHE May 23: 41,955 unitsMay 22: 27,044 unitsGrowth: 55.1%

BAJAJ PLATINA May 23: 42,154 unitsMay 22: 17,336 unitsGrowth: 143.1%

SUZUKI ACCESS May 23: 45,945 unitsMay 22: 35,709 unitsGrowth: 28.6%

TVS JUPITER May 23: 57,609 unitsMay 22: 59,613 unitsGrowth: -3.3%

HONDA SHINE May 23: 1,03,699 unitsMay 22: 1,19,765 unitsGrowth: -13.4%

HERO HF DELUXE May 23: 1,09,100 unitsMay 22: 1,27,330 unitsGrowth: -14.3%

BAJAJ PULSAR May 23: 1,28,403 unitsMay 22: 69,241 unitsGrowth: 85.4%

HONDA ACTIVA May 23: 2,03,365 unitsMay 22: 1,49,407 unitsGrowth: 36.1%

HERO SPLENDOR May 23: 3,42,526 unitsMay 22: 2,62,249 unitsGrowth: 30.6%

