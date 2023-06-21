Top 10 best-selling two-wheelers May 2023
Jun 21, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
TVS XL
May 23: 35,837 units
May 22: 35,148 units
Growth: 1.9%
TVS APACHE
May 23: 41,955 units
May 22: 27,044 units
Growth: 55.1%
BAJAJ PLATINA
May 23: 42,154 units
May 22: 17,336 units
Growth: 143.1%
SUZUKI ACCESS
May 23: 45,945 units
May 22: 35,709 units
Growth: 28.6%
TVS JUPITER
May 23: 57,609 units
May 22: 59,613 units
Growth: -3.3%
HONDA SHINE
May 23: 1,03,699 units
May 22: 1,19,765 units
Growth: -13.4%
HERO HF DELUXE
May 23: 1,09,100 units
May 22: 1,27,330 units
Growth: -14.3%
BAJAJ PULSAR
May 23: 1,28,403 units
May 22: 69,241 units
Growth: 85.4%
HONDA ACTIVA
May 23: 2,03,365 units
May 22: 1,49,407 units
Growth: 36.1%
HERO SPLENDOR
May 23: 3,42,526 units
May 22: 2,62,249 units
Growth: 30.6%
Read More