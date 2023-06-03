Tired of Mahindra Scorpio-N's waiting period? Here are top 5 alternatives!

Shakti Nath Jha

Jun 03, 2023

Mahindra Scorpio-N has a long waiting period of up to 18 months. Here are some alternatives one can consider.

Mahindra XUV700 Price: Rs 14.01 lakh - Rs 26.18 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price: Rs 10.70 lakh - Rs 19.79 lakh

Hyundai Alcazar  Price: Rs 16.77 lakh - Rs 21.13 lakh

Kia Seltos Price: Rs 10.89 lakh - Rs 19.65 lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross Price: Rs 18.55 lakh - Rs 29.99 lakh

Swipe Up To Know More!