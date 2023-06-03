Tired of Mahindra Scorpio-N's waiting period? Here are top 5 alternatives!
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 03, 2023
Mahindra Scorpio-N has a long waiting period of up to 18 months. Here are some alternatives one can consider.
Mahindra XUV700
Price: Rs 14.01 lakh - Rs 26.18 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Price: Rs 10.70 lakh - Rs 19.79 lakh
Hyundai Alcazar
Price: Rs 16.77 lakh - Rs 21.13 lakh
Kia Seltos
Price: Rs 10.89 lakh - Rs 19.65 lakh
Toyota Innova Hycross
Price: Rs 18.55 lakh - Rs 29.99 lakh
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!