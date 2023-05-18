Tesla changes its mind about India
May 18, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
US electric carmaker Tesla has changed its plans about India and is considering manufacturing plans in India.
The carmaker would still ask for concession, however, this would be to test the market for some of its models.
As per sources, Tesla changed its mind after looking at Apple's plans of setting up local manufacturing.
The carmaker earlier had plans on bringing the Model 3 to India, but dropped plans.
Sources say that Tesla's management team is in India for discussions.
In a recent FE event, Nitin Gadkari said that Tesla is welcome to India, only is the carmaker is setting up a plant here.
Officials have said that if Tesla is given concessions in imports for domestic manufacturing, the domestic auto industry would not object.
