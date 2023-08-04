Tata Tiago, Tigor iCNG launched with twin-cylinder tanks
Aug 04, 2023
Anubhuti Jain
The new iCNG versions of the Tata Tiago and Tigor have been launched in India.
The prices of the 2023 Tata Tiago iCNG start at Rs 6.55 lakh while the Tigor iCNG is priced from Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom)
Powering the Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG is the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, bi-fuel petrol engine.
It is worth mentioning that the Tata Tiago and the Tigor are the only cars in their segments to be available with petrol and bi-fuel CNG
The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the company hasn’t revealed their fuel efficiency yet.
Tata Motors now get an innovative twin-cylinder technology with a total water capacity of 70 litres.
This motor churns out 84 bhp & 113 Nm in petrol mode and 72 bhp & 95 Nm in the CNG mode.
