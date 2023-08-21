Behind the scenes: Tata Punch and Altroz manufacturing line.
Aug 21, 2023
Nilesh Wadhwa
Tata Motors has slowly and gradually strengthened its product portfolio.
Tata Altroz and Punch are based on ALFA (Agile, Light-weight, Flexible, Advanced) platform.
Close to 250 women employees are currently working on the Tata Altroz manufacturing line.
More than 700 employees per shift contribute to manufacturing over 800 Altroz and Punch a day.
There are more than 206 stations on the Tata Motors’ shopfloor.
The company has deployed around 13 AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle) to help fix engine on the car body.
Tata Punch fresh out of the shower.
Finally a small amount of CNG is filled for conformity.