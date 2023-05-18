Tata Punch EV spied on test in India: Citroen eC3 rival's launch soon
Shakti Nath Jha
May 18, 2023
The upcoming Tata Punch EV has been spotted undergoing road tests in India for the first time ever.
The Punch EV is expected to get a 25 kWh battery pack and offer a driving range of around 300 km per charge.
The Punch EV will be more feature-rich than its petrol versions. It will get disc brakes on all four wheels, an electric parking brake and more.
Tata Punch recently achieved 2 lakh production milestone in 19 months, making it the quickest SUV to do so.
The Tata Punch EV will slot between the Tiago and the Nexon in Tata Motors’ electric vehicle portfolio.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!
Also See: Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes in India in 2023-2024.
Swipe Up!