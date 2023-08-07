Tata Punch CNG VS Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG comparison

Aug 07, 2023

Arun Prakash

Fronx CNG is available in two trims- Sigma and Delta

Punch CNG is available in three trims- Pure, Adventure and Accomplished.

Fronx CNG gets features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, auto climate control, onboard voice assistant, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, etc.

Punch CNG gets features like a voice-assisted sunroof, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, auto projector headlamps, etc.

Fronx CNG gets a 1.2L 4-cylinder engine that puts out 76.5 bhp and 98.5 Nm of torque.

Punch CNG gets a 1.2L 3-cylinder motor that puts out 72.5 bhp and 103 Nm of torque.

Punch CNG gets a decent 210 litres of boot space.

Fronx CNG offers mileage of 28.51 km/kg as compared to 26.99 km/kg offered by Punch CNG.

Fronx CNG is priced between Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 9.28 lakh  (ex-showroom)

Punch CNG is priced between Rs 7.10 lakh and go up to Rs 9.68 lakh (ex-showroom)

