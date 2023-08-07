Tata Punch CNG VS Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG comparison
Aug 07, 2023
Arun Prakash
Fronx CNG is available in two trims- Sigma and Delta
Punch CNG is available in three trims-
Pure, Adventure and Accomplished.
Fronx CNG gets features like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, auto climate control, onboard voice assistant, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, etc.
Punch CNG gets features like a voice-assisted sunroof, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, auto projector headlamps, etc.
Fronx CNG gets a 1.2L 4-cylinder engine that puts out 76.5 bhp and 98.5 Nm of torque.
Punch CNG gets a 1.2L 3-cylinder motor that puts out 72.5 bhp and 103 Nm of torque.
Punch CNG gets a decent 210 litres of boot space.
Fronx CNG offers mileage of
28.51 km/kg as compared to 26.99 km/kg offered by Punch CNG.
Fronx CNG is priced between
Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 9.28 lakh
(ex-showroom)
Punch CNG is priced between Rs 7.10 lakh and go up to Rs 9.68 lakh (ex-showroom)
