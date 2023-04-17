Apr 17, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Tata has launched the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition in India in two trims -- XZ+ LUX and XZ+ LUX with a 7.2kW fast charger. They are priced at Rs 19.04 lakh and Rs 19.54 lakh ex-showroom respectively.
Following the other Dark Edition SUVs, the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition gets charcoal grey alloy wheels.
The SUV gets a satin black humanity line, projector headlamps with tri-arrow DRLs, shark fin antenna, and roof rails.
The same design theme continues inside, with black seats and a piano black dash. It gets all the bells and whistles such as an electric sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charging, auto headlamps, and a 7.0-inch TFT digital dash.
The biggest highlight is the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and reverse camera. The infotainment system supports 6 Indian languages.